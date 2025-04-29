William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pool

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a research report issued on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.22.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $291.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool has a 12 month low of $284.28 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.55 and a 200-day moving average of $343.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 816.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Pool by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

