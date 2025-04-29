William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Boeing

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Boeing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.90.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $182.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.04. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

