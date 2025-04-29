William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ASGN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ASGN from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

ASGN Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ASGN opened at $51.04 on Monday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.00 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in ASGN by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 662.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

