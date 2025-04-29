William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ISRG

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $514.01 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $367.39 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,819 shares of company stock valued at $15,937,836 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

