William Blair Estimates Robert Half’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robert Half in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE RHI opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 118.00%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

