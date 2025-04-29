William Blair Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Shares of ENPH opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,975,000 after buying an additional 2,028,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after buying an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after buying an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 678,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,339,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

