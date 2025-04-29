William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of TYL FY2025 Earnings

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will earn $8.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.51. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $521.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $452.57 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.