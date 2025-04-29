William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of Rollins Q2 Earnings

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research report issued on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Rollins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Rollins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,330 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

