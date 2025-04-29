William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Biogen Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

Biogen Trading Up 0.2 %

Biogen stock opened at $119.12 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $4,111,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.