William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for AMP Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $40.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

AMP opened at $468.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.27. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

