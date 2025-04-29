WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $555.51 million for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.0 %

WSC stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

