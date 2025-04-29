Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.52 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.57). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 43.25 ($0.58), with a volume of 19,580 shares changing hands.

Windar Photonics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.03. The stock has a market cap of £49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.