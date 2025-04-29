WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,285,100 shares, an increase of 183.6% from the March 31st total of 805,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,851.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

