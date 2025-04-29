Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 566.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

