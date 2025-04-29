Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $56.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

XENE opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 191,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

