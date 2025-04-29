Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Down 38.2% in April

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Xiao-I Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ AIXI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Institutional Trading of Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiao-I stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) by 729.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.44% of Xiao-I worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

