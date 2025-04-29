Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Xometry worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Xometry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.
Xometry Stock Up 6.4 %
Xometry stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,576.36. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,091.01. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,889. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xometry
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.