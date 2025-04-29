Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Xometry worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Xometry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Xometry stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,576.36. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,091.01. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,889. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

