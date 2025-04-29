XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 22,568 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 223,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 135,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

ABUS opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $639.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

