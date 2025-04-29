XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,164 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on NMFC

Insider Activity

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.