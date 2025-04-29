XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,408 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 638,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 277,185 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $19.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.95). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.38) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

