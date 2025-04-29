XTX Topco Ltd Buys 111,128 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 178.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,128 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of APLT opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.88. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

