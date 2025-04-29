XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HomeStreet by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 40.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

