XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rigel Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $44,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,220. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,113 shares of company stock valued at $190,644 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ RIGL opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $346.80 million, a PE ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 1.32. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $29.82.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.
