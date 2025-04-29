XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 24,145 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 205.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 326,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 112,934 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $785.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently -18.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

In other news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,989.10. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

