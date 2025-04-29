XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 42,281 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Cardlytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Trading Down 4.0 %

Cardlytics stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $159,313.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $84,245.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,948 shares in the company, valued at $479,223.20. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,315 shares of company stock worth $254,789. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

View Our Latest Report on CDLX

Cardlytics Profile

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.