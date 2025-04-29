XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,620 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

DOUG opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $243.32 million during the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

