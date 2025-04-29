XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Expensify worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Expensify by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 537,993 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.87. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 20.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expensify

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,148.20. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 22,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $64,959.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,283.20. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,921 shares of company stock valued at $886,854 in the last 90 days. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expensify Profile

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.