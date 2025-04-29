XTX Topco Ltd Has $157,000 Stock Position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Seanergy Maritime were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 1.0 %
SHIP opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.
Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHIP
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seanergy Maritime
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.