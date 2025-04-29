XTX Topco Ltd Has $157,000 Stock Position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Seanergy Maritime were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 1.0 %

SHIP opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 18.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHIP

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.