XTX Topco Ltd Has $158,000 Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,529 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 153,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.28.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $430,014.75. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $411,122. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAV opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

