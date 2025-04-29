XTX Topco Ltd Has $181,000 Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.18% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 143,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Price Performance

SPWH opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Sportsman's Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

