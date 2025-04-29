XTX Topco Ltd Has $187,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,014 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Invesco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 67.20%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.