XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Veritone worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Veritone by 514.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veritone

About Veritone

(Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.