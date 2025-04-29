XTX Topco Ltd Invests $145,000 in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 194,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Client First Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BGT opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

