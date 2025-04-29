XTX Topco Ltd Invests $152,000 in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in MBIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,596,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MBIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MBIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in MBIA by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 706,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 245,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $230.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

