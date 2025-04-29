XTX Topco Ltd Invests $176,000 in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 304,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 328,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 413,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 150,513 shares during the period. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

VKQ opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

