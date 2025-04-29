XTX Topco Ltd Invests $177,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of OraSure Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSUR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

OSUR stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $235.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.76.

OraSure Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton acquired 78,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $247,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,259,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,941.60. This trade represents a 6.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath acquired 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,690.95. The trade was a 20.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

