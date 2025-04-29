XTX Topco Ltd Invests $177,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

