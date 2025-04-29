XTX Topco Ltd Invests $178,000 in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $37,335.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,093.33. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

