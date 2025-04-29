XTX Topco Ltd Invests $179,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 341,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Senseonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Stock Down 4.4 %

Senseonics stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $472.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Senseonics ( NYSE:SENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 842.25% and a negative net margin of 362.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Senseonics

About Senseonics

(Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.