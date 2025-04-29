XTX Topco Ltd Invests $180,000 in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Annexon by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Annexon by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Annexon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period.

Annexon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ANNX opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $207.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

