XTX Topco Ltd Invests $183,000 in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 51,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OABI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OmniAb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OmniAb by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in OmniAb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 453,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in OmniAb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 802,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

OmniAb Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ OABI opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.06. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 308.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $51,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,798,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,979,149.76. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles S. Berkman sold 8,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $30,231.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,002.08. This trade represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,985 shares of company stock worth $189,773. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OmniAb Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Further Reading

