XTX Topco Ltd Invests $190,000 in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of ARQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARQ by 3,981.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 690,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ARQ by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 103,877 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARQ by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARQ

In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $30,869.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 354,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,417.20. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock worth $96,352 in the last ninety days. 26.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARQ Stock Performance

ARQ opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.46. Arq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

