XTX Topco Ltd Invests $190,000 in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2025

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of ARQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARQ by 3,981.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 690,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ARQ by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 103,877 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARQ by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARQ

Insider Buying and Selling at ARQ

In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $30,869.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 354,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,417.20. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock worth $96,352 in the last ninety days. 26.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARQ Stock Performance

ARQ opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.46. Arq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARQ

(Free Report)

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.