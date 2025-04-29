XTX Topco Ltd Invests $190,000 in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 65.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 354,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of National Research stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $248.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 66.52% and a net margin of 17.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

