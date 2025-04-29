XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KYTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.57. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

