XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,930 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.