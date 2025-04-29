XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $143,000 Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

CLOV opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.98. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Insider Activity at Clover Health Investments

In related news, Director Carladenise Armbrister Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $722,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at $986,349.47. This trade represents a 42.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,795.68. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,500. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

