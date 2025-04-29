XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $146,000 Investment in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $41,204.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,032.14. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 27,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $197,699.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,601.88. This trade represents a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,484. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Pulmonx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LUNG opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $208.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.29 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 67.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

