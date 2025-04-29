XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $152,000 Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 235,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7,106.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $498.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $338.25 million for the quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

