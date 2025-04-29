XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.56% of OnKure Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

OKUR stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. OnKure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.35.

OnKure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OKUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.51). On average, research analysts predict that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKUR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OnKure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

