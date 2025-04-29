XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

